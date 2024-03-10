Prime Video shares the official trailer for the film Frida

MIAMI.- The platform of streaming Prime Video I released the official trailer of the film Frida , an audiovisual project that takes a journey through the life of the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo . The story is told from his own perspective, as the words were taken from his diary, letters, essays and interviews.

The film addresses the mind and heart of this woman, an icon of empowerment, through lyrical animation inspired by her unforgettable works of art.

The film is the debut of director Carla Gutirrez (RBG, The crown) and provides a surprising context for the reasons why the artist and her art remain as powerful as ever.

*

Details about Frida

The production spans more than 40 years of the artist’s life, and the filmmakers had unlimited access to unprecedented research materials.

Frida Kahlo has transcended through the years and impacted different generations. She is currently considered one of the most notable modern artists in the world, consolidating a status of timeless importance.

The making of the film took two years.

Frida Kahlo Photographer of the artist Frida Kahlo. Cortesa/Amazon MGM Studios

Gutirrez’s team is made up mostly of Latina women, who came together to be part of this film experience.

“A vivid portrait emerges, empowered by the magical realism of Kahlo’s extraordinary life. However, her voice is ultimately what reigns supreme, a complex and powerful sound from a multitude of Fridas: fearless, seductive “Defiant, vulnerable, strident and wonderfully alive,” reports the information released by Prime Video.

The film arrives on the platform on March 14, and will be released in theaters in Mexico on May 9.