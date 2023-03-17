Puts Michael Jordan up for sale to the Hornets

Charlotte.- Michael Jordan, 60, no longer wants his “toy” in the NBA, which has cost him many headaches and millions of dollars.

Jordan no longer claims to be the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

“Air Jordan” is in negotiations to sell its shares as owner of the NBA franchise, although the sale is not imminent.

The idea is that the former Chicago Bulls player remains part of the Hornets, but as a minority shareholder.

Jordan has been a majority shareholder in Charlotte since 2010 when he opened the checkbook to get $275 million.

The problem is that sportingly the Hornets have not done anything glorious with Jordan in charge. Michael has been questioned many times about his actions as his owner, since he has not achieved any championship as he did as a player.

Since he took over the franchise, the Hornets have only gotten one postseason berth three and never made it past the first round.

They currently have a mark of 22 wins for 49 losses, outside of the postseason.

The ESPN chain announced that Jordan would be selling said shares to a group headed by Gabr Plotkin, who is already a minority shareholder of said franchise, in addition to Rick Schnall, who has shares in the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA sources said they expect negotiations to continue, with the sale likely to be completed by the summer or the end of this year.