Que?! Victoria Alonso, one of the heads of the MCU, announces her departure from Marvel Studios

It’s no secret that the MCU has been shaky a bit for a year now (a little more). And now, they have just received one more blow, as it was confirmed the departure of Victoria Alonso from Marvel Studios. It’s bad? We cannot know, but perhaps it is the clearest indication that something is not right there.

However. When we say that the MCU is not at its best, it is because audience response has been low both critically and at the box office thinking before the pandemic. But above all, thinking since the Infinity saga ended.

The end of this huge first stage of the franchise, left the universe in a limbo that, although it remained afloat with the first exclusive series of Disney +expectations were lowered with the productions that followed, both on television and in cinema.

On TV because we were introduced to a lot of new characters of which we are not sure about their continuity in the MCU. And in the cinema because the critics for the mega-productions have not been very good. But what does Victoria Alonso have to do with and how is it related to her departure from Marvel Studios?

Victoria Alonso, Chloé Zhao and Salma Hayek at the premiere of ‘Eternals’ in 2021 / Photo: Getty Images

Victoria Alonso leaves Marvel Studios and leaves the MCU

The reasons for the departure of Victoria Alonso from Marvel Studios have not been revealed, but there are many aspects of the last months that could be the cause of his departure. But first we will tell you about his work at Marvel and how he managed to scale.

Victoria Alonso is aAn Argentine production company that arrived at Marvel Studios in 2006, two years before the MCU kicks off in its immense proportions. When he arrived, according to some reports, became the executive vice president of visual effects and post productionstarting, precisely, with the first two installments of Iron Man and the first of Thor y Captain America.

From there, and with success practically assured, Victoria Alonso served as executive producer on all MCU films since the first installment of The Avengers. She rose through the ranks in 2015 as VP of production, and in 2021 she became the president of physical production, post production, digital effects and animation a Marvel Studios.

Victoria Alonso was the producer of ‘Argentina, 1985’, an Oscar-nominated film / Photo: Getty Images

Are the special effects the cause of Victoria Alonso’s departure?

And this is where, perhaps, the problem lies. Have you noticed that the special effects of the latest MCU movies look weird, to say the least? They do not look of quality, and the audience has been very critical in this aspect as it was with Thor: Love and Thunder, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania o She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Actually, there is a bigger problem with the issue of special effects. And that’s where the thing could come from. In mid-2022, a report came out in which Several VFX artists revealed how difficult it was to work with Marvel due to internal creative differences and last-minute decisions affecting the continuity of their work.

Imagen de ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ / Foto: Marvel Studios

They basically said that Marvel movies use so much VFX, they should be considered animated movies. But this is the very reason why they hire several studios without clarity in communication or work. “So if VFX studios want to stay in business, they need to make Marvel happy.“.

Victoria Alonso has credits as a producer of a good batch of MCU and Marvel Studios productions such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels and the series of Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Echo y Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

