Quevedo retires from music: I am not a machine

2021 sow, 2022 gather, 2023 crown, 2024 disappear. These words correspond to a fragment of the song Now what, by Quevedo, the musician who has sold the most albums in Spain in 2023 and who led the world playlists on Spotify. And now he could have shown off those lyrics, since he has announced that he is retiring from music, at least temporarily.

Thus, in a live interview with his followers, the Canary Islander said that has decided to pause his careerdisconnect from social networks and open a parenthesis that he himself promises will be temporary.

I am not a machine, the 22-year-old told his fans just one year after the publication of Where I Want to Be, his first album. It has been an incredible year and I know that everyone was wondering about the typical thing, about the phrase 2024 and all that. Well, I had to do what I had to do, now I’m done and It’s time to give me a vacationpeople, says the rapper.

Crazy

Don’t expect anything from merepeats in Canarian, who specifies, of course, that he has one last surprise to give to close the stage of Where I Want to Be, a gift for you that he gives no more clues about.

In the last year, Quevedo has monopolized number 1 in several countries and has received awards such as the Latin Grammy for best urban song (for his session with Bizarrap, renamed by his followers as Qudate) or a Los 40 Music Award for best urban artist of 2023.

The singer himself sums it all up as crazy. Since I left Cay la noche I have not stopped, it is explained, in reference to the collective theme of 2021 with several singers from the Canary Islands urban scene that made him known and launched a rise that became meteoric thanks to his collaborations with Ed Sheeram and Bizarrap.

With this live stream I wanted to say goodbye to you, thank you for what you have done with me. It has been incredible, I hope that in the future I can do another tour and see them in the shows, Be the. And with irony he refers to all those messages from those who ask Quevedo, he gets something out: Brother, I’m not a machine! I’ll need to do it to be able to release an album. People have me, come on. Maybe I’ll be back very soon and maybe with an album, but people have to understand that making albums isn’t like that (snaps his fingers at the camera). If we want to do something of quality and that makes sense, we need time..