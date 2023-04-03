Ramadan 2023: Tebboune receives vows with al-Assad

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received a telephone call on Monday from his brother, the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar al-Assad, who presented his wishes to him and those of the Syrian people on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, indicates a press release from the Presidency of the Republic.

In turn, “the President of the Republic sent him, in his name and on behalf of the Algerian people, his best wishes on the occasion of the holy month”.

On this occasion, adds the same source, “President Bashar al-Assad informed the President of the Republic of the situation in Syria, renewing his sincere thanks to the Algerian leaders and people for their support for Syria in the ordeal of earthquake that hit it a few weeks ago.

To conclude, the two Presidents also exchanged their “views on the strong and solid bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples”.

