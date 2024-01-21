Randy Malcom celebrates his 40th birthday in style in Miami

Randy Malcom He has just turned 40 and celebrated it in style, with an impressive party surrounded by family and friends, among whom there were many celebrities.

With his fiancée Annaby Pozo and the children of the house Malcom Junior and Yunel, as well as their parents, Randy shared an unforgettable night.

Among those present could not be missing his eternal companion from Gente de Zona, Alexander Delgadoas well as other colleagues and friends, such as the former charanguero Ebblis Mai Valdivia (El Boni) and the comedian Jose Carlucho.

Randy took numerous photos next to the spectacular four-tier cake topped with a microphone, while the music of Charanga Habanera was heard in the background.

Coincidentally, the day before, the artist celebrated his mother’s birthday.

“Today is a very special day, today is the matriarch’s birthday. Thank you so much, mom, we love you too much. May there be a billion more. Happy birthday,” she wrote on her Instagram account along with a tender family photo.

Last year, On his 39th anniversary, Randy lived an emotional day when his colleagues, including Alexander Delgado, surprised him with a cake and lit candles to sing happy birthday to him.

“Thank you all for your messages and for the love, I love you, thank you for sharing this special day with me,” he then wrote on his networks.