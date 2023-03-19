Real: Araujo, Ancelotti advises Vinicius

Aligned on the right side in previous Clasicos, FC Barcelona central defender Ronald Araujo (24 years old, 13 games in La Liga this season) managed to reduce the influence of Vinicius Junior (22 years old, 24 games and 8 goals in La Liga this season). season). For this Sunday’s confrontation (9 p.m.), Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is therefore asking his winger for more trips.

“It’s true that he has had more difficulties in recent games, admitted the Italian. But Vinicius remains Vinicius. I think he will have to have mobility and that will help him negotiate this game well. I’m thinking of aligning it on the right side, we’ll see (he smiles). He can play straight, can’t he? (He speaks to a journalist) You would put it on the straight, wouldn’t you?”

“Obviously it’s not serious. But mobility can be important, so you don’t have a fixed reference against a striker, and I’m speaking in general. It’s an additional problem for a defender. So Vinicius will play on the left, but with more mobility”, announced Ancelotti, aware that the Brazilian could be one of the keys to the match.