Real Sociedad suffers painful defeat against Sevilla

SEVILLA -, With a remodeled team for the return of the round of 16 of Champions against PSG, Real Sociedad lost on his visit to Sevilla 3-2, a fifth defeat in six games, during the 27th round of La Liga.

This second consecutive setback in the championship, to which is added the elimination in Tuesday’s Copa del Rey semifinal on penalties against Mallorca, fills the Basque team with doubts, three days before hosting Paris Saint Germain.

La Real, without several of its usual starters, gave in to the Seville team, led on Saturday in attack by the Moroccan Yousef En-Nesyri, author of a double in just two minutes (11, 13).

Despite reacting just before the break with a goal from André Silva (45+5, penalty), Sergio Ramos once again distanced the hosts (65) before the final goal from Brais Méndez, who could not avoid defeat (90+2 ).

Real Sociedad (7th, 40 points), could also see the ‘Top 4’ of the championship removed this weekend, which qualifies for the next edition of the Champions League, in case of victories for Atlético de Madrid (4th, 52 points) and Barcelona (3rd, 57 points).

The Sevillians (14th, 27 points), for their part, continue to climb in the standings and are gradually moving away from the relegation zone after a nightmare first half of the championship.

Source: AFP