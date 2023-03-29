Resident Evil 4 Remake: crash and problem with Ray Tracing in the analysis of Digital Foundry

The unfortunate period for the PC gamers continues, which two problematic titles like Wo Long Fallen Dynasty and Wild Hearts were born there with the worst port of The Last of Us Part I and with a PC version of Resident Evil 4 Remake not presently different.

While the rift from Capcom is widely appreciated from a graphical point of view and does not have a problematic game from a technical point of view, the video analysis of Digital Foundry can be consulted in the opening if it escapes Some remains of the PC port of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Gli esperti tech, in particular, speak of lacune della qualità dell’immagine Dovute to a non-essential application of temporary anti-aliasing applied to a forced and excessive impiego of a sharpening filter that confers on all images a “posterized” effect, generally venting with più piatta.

Yo crash riscontrati with the versione PC del gioco sembrano legati all’use of VRAM, and even GPU da 8GB o 10GB possono andare in difficoltà. In this sense, it is complesso riuscire a giocare con il ray tracing Active, technology that seems to be powerful computational power of the video schedule and that results in potrebbe innescare and crash improvvisi. In the case, you should use it equally, if you agree to the quality of texture and shade to render the experience of the game as stable as possible.

Resident Evil 4 supports upscaling technology AMD FSR 1 and 2, ma i beneficio ottenuti non sono eccezionali. Digital Foundry has fatto notare come le mod che aggiungono NVIDIA DLSS al gioco forniscono un risultato migliore rispectto all’FSR implementato in modo ufficiale.

Also Resident Evil 4 Remake is the victim of the review bombing its Metacritic from the part that the fan is satisfied with the modified support from Capcom.