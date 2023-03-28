Russian special unit loses almost all tanks due to tactical mistakes

According to estimates by British intelligence services, Russia has suffered heavy losses in its attacks on the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka.

Russian unit loses almost all tanks at Battle of Adviyivka

A regiment allegedly lost a large proportion of its tanks in an attempt to encircle Avdiivka from the south, according to a short report by the British Ministry of Defense on Tuesday. The affected regiment is part of an army formation that was specially formed to support the aggressive war in Ukraine.

In the meantime, however, there were many signs that the formation had problems with poor discipline and morale, the British said. Although the associated soldiers would have completed a training phase in Belarus, they would have had only a very limited combat strength.

Tactically flawed attacks – Wagner troops are transferred to Adviyivka

The losses are probably largely due to the fact that attacks were carried out tactically incorrectly – as was the case in the Ukrainian city of Wuhledar.

According to the US think tank “Institute for the Study of War(ISW) the Russian army command is said to have thrown Wagner troops into the battle for Advijiwka. The ISW experts analyze that the management wanted to save the small tactical successes in the area with better-trained units of the mercenary force.