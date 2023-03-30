Sainte-Soline: Uprisings of the Earth announces that one of the seriously injured has come out of a coma

A spokesperson for the movement indicated that Serge D., still in a coma, is still “between life and death” five days after the violent clashes in Deux-Sèvres.

One of the two demonstrators seriously injured on Saturday during the prohibited demonstration against mega-basins in Sainte-Soline (Deux-Sèvres) came out of a coma, a spokesperson for the Les Uprisings of the Earth movement in Paris announced on Thursday.

Benoît Feuillu spoke just before a gathering of a few hundred people in front of the Paris city hall, at the call of his movement. Rallies were thus convened in front of the prefectures of the whole country – in particular in Niort, Rennes, Nantes, Lyon, Dijon or even Lille and Strasbourg – “against repression in Sainte-Soline” and “police violence” in the demonstrations against pension reform.

“There is still one person between life and death, Serge. And a second person (…) who has just woken up. We are here to hope that he recovers after days in a coma” , said Benoît Feuillu, alongside political representatives (EELV, PCF, NPA) and environmental associations.

Complaints filed for “attempted murder”

The families of the two injured demonstrators, Mickaël and Serge, aged 34 and 32, filed a complaint in particular for “attempted murder”.

“We are not going to stop (…), we will not allow ourselves to be dissolved!”, said Benoît Feuillu, two days after the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin had initiated a procedure for the dissolution of the “Uprisings of the earth”, which he holds responsible for the clashes on Saturday in Sainte-Soline.

Three hundred personalities, including the actor Mathieu Amalric, the novelist Annie Ernaux or the actress Adèle Haenel signed a platform in The worldpublished Thursday and entitled “We are the Uprisings of the Earth”, to make public their membership of this movement.

The Minister of the Interior had asked the prefects on Wednesday to strengthen security around the prefectures in the face of “threats from the ultra-left” and orders were issued by several prefectures to ban demonstrations.

Several gatherings this Thursday evening

Various gatherings took place peacefully: 300 people in front of the prefecture of Rennes and that of Dijon according to AFP estimates, 400 in Lyon, a few hundred in Strasbourg, and a thousand in Nantes, where the situation degenerated around 9 p.m. , with the first jets of projectiles from the demonstrators towards the police who responded with tear gas.

In Niort, more than 400 people gathered without incident in front of the Deux-Sèvres prefecture, including members of the Bassines Non Merci collective, co-organizers of Saturday’s demonstration, noted an AFP correspondent. More than fifty fragments of grenades collected in Sainte-Soline were deposited and 200 candles were to be lit at nightfall to symbolize the 200 wounded identified by the organizers.

“We will never forget what Darmanin did, ever!”, Bassines Non Merci spokesperson Julien Le Guet told the crowd, responding: “We don’t forget”, “we don’t forgive “, “resistance”, “assassins” or even “Dubée resignation”, named after the prefect Emmanuelle Dubée.