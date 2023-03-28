Salud Digna opens a new clinic in El Salvador

Decent Healthan institution that supports the prevention and timely diagnosis of diseases, announced the opening of its second clinic outside of Mexico, in the city of San Salvador, in The Saviorwith which it expands its presence internationally.

This new clinic adds to Salud Digna’s expansion strategy in Central America, and to the objectives established for its 20th anniversary, to benefit the largest number of families from all socioeconomic segments, inside and outside of Mexico, with its unique model of world-class services at disruptively low prices. Its first clinic outside the country is the branch in Managua, Nicaragua, inaugurated in 2018.

Juan Carlos Ordóñez, CEO of Decent Health, commented: “El Salvador is a country with great potential, which shares certain characteristics with those of Mexico. We want to lay the cornerstone of prevention and early detection, since in Latin America, unfortunately, we take care of health when we no longer have it. Once diabetes appears, kidney damage… there is no going back.”

The Savior is in constant development and evolution in the health sector, in alliance with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which is also committed to improving access to health care services for the entire population that needs it at affordable and fair prices.

Photo EE: Special

San Salvador, in addition to being the capital of this nation, is the seventh most populous city in Central America, with more than 230,000 inhabitants, according to data from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs; which is why it was chosen by Salud Digna to benefit the largest number of patients in a single location.

“We come to add to what the (Salvadoran) government and other private actors already do. We seek to serve Salvadoran families with the same quality, warmth and respect that characterizes us in Mexico. We appreciate that they give us the opportunity to serve and collaborate in the health care of citizens”, added Juan Carlos Ordóñez.

the new clinic Decent Health San Salvador It began operations on March 22 in a central area, on Alameda Roosevelt #2818 avenue, where it already offers clinical laboratory, optometry, bone densitometry, ultrasound, pap smear, electrocardiogram, mammography and x-ray health services.

It has the experience of 35 highly qualified collaborators, who will help provide these services to each patient who requests them, seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 7:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the afternoon.

Currently, Salud Digna has 183 clinics in Mexico in more than 80 cities in the 32 states, in addition to the two international clinics in Nicaragua and El Salvador. In 2022, around 40 new clinics were opened and by 2023 it is expected to reach the same number, to add more than 200 clinics, in addition to other branches in various Latin American countries.

kg