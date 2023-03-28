Boys rape their 5-year-old cousin while their parents were watching football

Two boys aged 6 and 9 committed rape against their first 5-year-old, while their parents, brothers and other cousins ​​watched the Mexican National Team match.

This event occurred this weekend in Topilejo, Tlalpan, a complaint that the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating.

Once the attack was committed, the victim told her mother what had happened and that led to a problem between the family.

After that, the parents of the 5-year-old girl went to the FGJ-CDMX to report the fact, there they would have been told that “they did not know what to do”, since the aggressors are unimputable and told them that they could not proceed against the parents either. .

According to what was narrated by the victim, while the adults attended their Mexican snack shop and watched the game, her cousins ​​locked her in a room, covered her face with a black blanket, and assaulted her. The mother noticed her strange and once she told her what happened, she asked for punishment for those responsible.