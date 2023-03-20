Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: New tablet with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in sight



Samsung could be close to launching the Galaxy Tab S9 (Ultra) as more and more details about the specs and features are revealed. The latest and most exciting are the overclocked processor and the battery capacity of the Android tablet.





Among the devices powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is the icing on the cake. The specially named “for Galaxy” processor is slightly overclocked compared to the standard SoC (System on a Chip) and offers an overclocked 3.36 GHz on the prime core instead of the typical 3.2 GHz. A new leak from the depths of the short message service Twitter suggests that the Galaxy Tab S9, the Tab S9 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could benefit from the same equipment.



More power, efficiency and battery life

The information was called by a tipster Tech_Reve shared that specifically mentions the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2. However, a user later found out that the translation could have been a mix-up and the leaker could have meant the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy instead. Regardless, the “for Galaxy” processor is far more plausible since the “Plus” version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 hasn’t even been officially announced yet.

Furthermore, the battery of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could remain unchanged compared to the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Accordingly, the premium tablet is said to have a battery capacity of 10,880 mAh, which will likely be marketed as 11,200 mAh. In combination with the more efficient processor and the optimized software, the actual battery life of the tablet should be improved again.

As well as the SoC and battery, it was reported last month that Samsung is working to give the Galaxy Tab S9 trio an IP67 rating against dust and water ingress. This means that the tablets are officially protected against submersion and splash water, which was previously only possible with the robust Galaxy Tab Active models.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to launch with its two series counterparts in the summer, just before Samsung also announces the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The updated Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are also expected in August.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Tablet now cheap at Media Markt





to offer



Summary Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: overclocked processor & battery with 10,880 mAh

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Protection class IP67 against dust & water

Launching in summer, ahead of Galaxy Z Fold 5 & Z Flip 5

This content comes from our partner Nextpit and is published on March 20, 2023 under the title “Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: probably the first tablet with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2” appeared. Did you like it? Then take a look at our dear colleagues nextpit Stop by and find more great content like this!

