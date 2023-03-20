Huawei’s next top of the range colors revealed

A Huawei has already confirmed that it intends to announce new products at an event scheduled for this week, more precisely for the 23rd. It will be at this event that we will be able to get to know (officially) the new foldable Mate X3 mobile phone and also the P60 series of mobile phones.

With regard to these new mobile phones, an image of the different colors that will be available for the P60 Pro model is circulating. Judging by this image, shared by Abhishek Yadav’s Twitter pagethe P60 Pro will be available in white, dark green and also in lavender.

As for the specs, it is believed that the Huawei P60 Pro will be launched with a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor limited to 4G networks. As with other Huawei devices, the P60 series will remain without access to Google services.

© Twitter / @yabhishekhd

Also Read: Huawei’s top of the range should ‘steal’ detail from the iPhone 14 Pro