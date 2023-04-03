Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus appears in renders with a design similar to its predecessor

Samsung’s new generation of Android tablets should arrive soon as the most powerful option in this device genre. Still without so many details defined, it’s time for the Tab S9 Plus to appear in renders made by the informant Steve Hemmerstoffer together with WolfofTablet to predict how the device should reach the market.
The intermediate device in the family, which will also have the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, appears in these renders generated by computer graphics with an overall appearance that refers to its predecessor, the Tab S8 Plus with 12.4 inches , but with a refined camera module reminiscent of the Galaxy S23.
The two image sensors are larger and separated from the long black band that holds the S Pen. On the front, the report doesn’t provide as many details, and it remains to be seen whether it will only have a single selfie camera or also a second sensor (like the Tab S8 Ultra).
Another curious point is the apparent absence of antenna lines in the renders, but this is likely due to the unfinished nature of the pre-release device. The tablet should combine metal and glass for a robust and elegant construction, but also light, and today’s hollow dimensions are practically the same as the Tab S8 Plus, with 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64 mm.