Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus appears in renders with a design similar to its predecessor

Samsung’s new generation of Android tablets should arrive soon as the most powerful option in this device genre. Still without so many details defined, it’s time for the Tab S9 Plus to appear in renders made by the informant Steve Hemmerstoffer together with WolfofTablet to predict how the device should reach the market.

The intermediate device in the family, which will also have the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, appears in these renders generated by computer graphics with an overall appearance that refers to its predecessor, the Tab S8 Plus with 12.4 inches , but with a refined camera module reminiscent of the Galaxy S23.