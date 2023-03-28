Sega, Devolver and Tencent are also skipping this year’s E3 fair

Earlier today, we were able to report on how Ubisoft made a decision not to attend this year’s E3 fair and instead find another outlet to showcase their upcoming games, and now three more major distributors have announced the same thing. Namely Sega, Devolver and Tencent who now confirm that none of them intend to be present at E3 in June.

In other words, it looks increasingly dark for the organizers who seem to be having trouble filling the halls with someone of substance. Rather, the list of non-attendees is getting longer than the list of those actually planning to be there.

Exactly how Sega and Tencent plan to showcase their new games is still unclear, but Devolver has confirmed that they will run their own “direct” in June.

Do you have any interest left in the E3 fair at the moment?