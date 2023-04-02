Shocking chain crash in La Plata: there are injuries

A terrible crash occurred this Sunday morning in La Plata, when a driver lost control of his car and ended up hitting four other vehicles They were well parked on the side of the street.

According to police sources, everything happened in Centennial Road between 502 and 503. For reasons still trying to be established, Who was driving the vehicle that caused the accident?he got confused in a curve and thus went directly against the cars that were parked, generating multiple and chain impacts.

witnesses who were in the area assured that there were injured people who had to be taken to the hospitalalthough there were no fatalities as a result of the incident.

At the moment they hope to establish what happened and analyze the security cameras that would have captured the exact moment of impact.