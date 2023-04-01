Shooting in Plaza U de Morelia left five people injured

The Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office is already investigating the attack. Photo: FGEM

A shooting in the shopping center known as square u from Morelia, Michoacanleft five people injured.

Elements of the Civil Guard, state police and elements of the National Guard were deployed to the gastronomic plaza located in Villa Universidad to find those responsible.

The State Attorney General’s Office Michoacan reported that it is already investigating the shooting that occurred on the afternoon of this Saturday, April 1.

“The FGEM began investigations in relation to events recorded this day in a shopping center located in Villa Universidad, where five people were reported injured by a firearm,” the Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office wrote on its Twitter account.

According to the Quadratín news agency, the injured people were identified as Iván Reynaldo “M”, 46 years old; Sergio “O”; Alberto “G”; Raúl Eliseo, 39 years old; and Mario Rey, 49, who were taken to various hospitals in the city of Morelia.

It had been speculated on social networks that relatives of deputy Ana Belinda Hurtado had been injured in the attack, however, the Quadratín agency denied this information.

Videos shared on social networks show the moment when the injured are helped by other people who were in the place.

Preliminary reports detail that the attackers escaped aboard a white Honda CRV van.

This shooting occurred in less than 24 hours after the murder of two workers of a “vulcanizadora” that occurred in the Lago 1 neighborhood, to the northeast of the city.

The homicide was recorded by the establishment’s surveillance cameras, where it is observed when four subjects with caps arrived at the scene and opened fire on the workers.

On March 31, a confrontation between armed civilians and elements of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) was recorded by students from a secondary school in the town of tarecuatoin the municipality of Tangamandapio.

According to the Secretary of Security of Michoacanthe aggression was direct against Sedena personnel, where a military element was injured.

“Elements of the Civil Guard moved to Tarecuato, Tangamandapio municipality, in order to assist in security actions, as first responder,” the agency wrote on its Twitter account.

The SSP explained that “through patrols and surveillance tours to find the alleged perpetrators and guarantee peace of mind, we secured a van, apparently involved in the events.”

Local media reported that in this incident two hit men lost their lives and a long weapon, useful cartridges, ballistic vests, boots and a truck with Guerrero license plates were seized.

Data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System locate Michoacan as one of the six states with the highest number of murders in the country in the first two months of 2023.

So far, 287 investigation folders have been initiated for the crime of intentional homicide in the entity that is behind Guanajuato, the State of Mexico, Baja California, Chihuahua and Jalisco.

The conflict between organized crime groups such as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), La Familia Michoacán, Los Viagras and Cárteles Unidos has unleashed a new wave of violence in the state.

On the weekend of March 14 to 16, there were 18 deaths in Michoacán, as three bars were set on fire in an exclusive area of ​​Morelia, simultaneous shootings in Buenavista, Tepalcatepec and Uruapan; two beheaded in the Montoso and six men murdered in Chinicuila, three of them completely burned.