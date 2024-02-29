Singer-songwriter dies who viralized song to allocate profits to her son’s future

MIAMI.- Cat Janice, la singer-songwriter American that viralized a song in January so that the royalties from the composition were destined for the future and well-being of his son seven years old, died after a battle against cancer which was diagnosed in 2022.

“This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered into the light and love of her heavenly creator. We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few years. months,” the family wrote in a statement published on the Instagram account of the influencer.

“Cat saw her music reach places she never expected and rests in peace knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you. Thank you,” concludes the text accompanying a photograph of Janice .

In January, the performer was a trend on social networks after sharing with her followers a song she wrote with the aim of the profits going to her son. The 31-year-old woman explained that she suffered from cancer and given the panorama of her health, she hoped to be able to guarantee the future of her little one.

Who was the singer-songwriter?

Catherine Janice Ipsan, the artist’s first name, was born on January 20, 1993 in Virginia, United States.

His connection to music developed from an early age. He played the violin, the piano and was part of orchestras, jazz bands and theater productions at his school. However, his desire to sing was always present, and from the age of 12 he began to compose, remembering Univision.

From an early age, he demonstrated his passion for music by learning to play the violin and piano at the age of six. With 14 years of classical training, he joined an orchestra, jazz bands and theater productions. At age 12, he began writing his own music and later learned to produce it himself.

Their first album was released in 2014 under the name Fire, material that notably had influences from southern rock from the United States.

Her work earned her a Washington Area Music Award (WAMMY) in 2019 in the category of Best Rock Artist. In 2020, his song Pricey was included in an episode of Selling Sunset in 2020. His music was also selected to be part of the television program Redneck Island.

The artist was also studying for a master’s degree in coastal geology and working as a geospatial information scientist.

Cat’s cancer

In 2022 he began his fight against cancer. After feeling a lump in her neck, Cat Janice was diagnosed with sarcoma in the scalene muscle in 2022, which led her to undergo surgery and begin chemotherapy treatment.

Despite the difficulties, he continued working on music and gave life to Modern Medicinean album whose song Wishing I Was You He recounts his experience with the disease.

In 2023, after releasing the single Chill the Fck Out, in which he expressed the stress he felt about his situation, the doctors told him that he had gone into remission. But soon, the disease reappeared in the lungs. In the summer, she performed at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, and in December she married her boyfriend Kyle Higginbotham.

It was on January 19, four days after starting palliative care due to the progression of her illness, that Cat Janice shared the song on Tiktok. Dance You Outta My Head, coescrita con Max Vernon.

“I think they are calling me home. My last joy would be if you pre-save my song Dance You Outta My Head in my biography and reproduce it, because all the income will go directly to my son,” he wrote then.

From now on, her brother Cubby will be in charge of managing operations around the singer’s music, merchandise and public relations. On Instagram it was also specified that Cat Janice left musical material that will be shared with her public in due time.