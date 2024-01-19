Snowfall forecast for Friday – 2 to 3 inches

The city’s Office of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory, especially at night, with snow forecast for Friday.

“Warning! More snow is coming and will start early tomorrow morning. ❄️@nycemergencymgt It expects between 1 and 3 inches of snow and issued a travel advisory that will be in effect throughout the day. Drive carefully or use public transportation,” reads a message on social media on the City’s account.

"Heads up! More snow is on the way, and it will start early tomorrow morning. ❄️@nycemergencymgt is expecting 1-3 inches of snow and issued a travel advisory that will be in place all day long. Drive carefully or take transit."

For its part, the National Weather Service issued a dangerous weather forecast for the city, also for Friday.

“A winter weather advisory is in effect for Friday and early Friday night for 2 to 3 inches of snowfall,” the Service warns in a message on social media.

"A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Friday and early Friday evening for a 2 to 3 inch snowfall."

Light snow is expected throughout the day as a low pressure system passes off the coast heading south.

Given the forecast of precipitation, the city’s Sanitation Department has also issued a snow alert.

“The New York City Department of Health issued a snow alert for Friday, January 19 at 3 a.m.

“Salt spreaders and brine vehicles are being filled for use on streets and bike lanes.

“Based on current forecasts, between 1 and 3 inches of snow may fall. Delays in pickup are possible,” Sanitation wrote in a social media message.

"The NYC Dept. of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Fri., Jan. 19 at 3am. Salt spreaders & brine vehicles are being filled for use on streets & bike lanes. Based on current forecasts, 1-3" of snow may fall. Collection delays are possible."

Some gusty winds are possible overnight, with snow accumulation likely beginning between 6 and 9 a.m., tapering off in the afternoon and ending between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. of the night.

Due to the snowfall, alternate parking rules are suspended, although parking meters will continue to operate.

UPDATE: #NYCASP rules will be suspended on Friday, January 19, due to winter storm operations. Parking meters will remain in effect. Get twice daily ASP updates on Twitter: https://t.co/yMIHLq83Bc

"UPDATE: #NYCASP rules will be suspended on Friday, January 19, due to winter storm operations. Parking meters will remain in effect."

