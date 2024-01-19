They warn about sausage trays as cases of salmonellosis double

At least 47 people in 22 states have gotten sick, and 10 people have been hospitalized, after eating Busseto and Fratelli Beretta brand sausages and meats, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. its acronym in English).

The CDC previously warned about a recalled lot of Busseto brand deli assortment trays, but the agency is now advising retailers and consumers not to eat, serve or sell any lot of these foods. These are the Busseto charcuterie assortment sold at Sam’s Club and the Antipasto Gran Beretta products of the Fratelli Beretta brand sold at Costco.

The meat trays come in twin packs that include prosciutto, sweet soppressata and coppa, or black pepper coated salami, Italian salami, coppa and prosciutto.

Salmonella can cause serious illness, especially in young children, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system. In rare cases, the bacterial infection can be fatal.

Source: With information from AP