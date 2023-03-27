Sonelgaz – 2022 report: self-sufficiency and export record

For its assessment of the year 2022, the Sonelgaz Group has succeeded in achieving self-sufficiency and exporting in several areas, including electricity and advanced equipment such as steam turbines, in addition to training services and services.

Indeed, it was in a statement to the press that Sonelgaz spokesman Khalil Hodna reported “the achievement by Sonelgaz (during the year 2022) of a record figure in terms of export which is around 217 million euros, falling within the framework of the State’s strategy relating to the increase in the rate of national integration and the reduction of the import bill”. A strategy that has enabled the public group to contribute to the entry of foreign currencies into the country, by “carrying out numerous operations, in particular the export of electricity and state-of-the-art equipment such as steam turbines and training services” , added the same official.

READ ALSO: Renewable energies: does Algeria want to become a leader?

Sonelgaz will export electricity to Libya and Italy

Regarding the field of electricity, the representative of the public group explained that the public group exports this energy to Tunisia, a brother country, with an average exceeding 500 megawatts. He also mentioned a “study for the Group to export electricity to Libya and another to export to Italy, and through this, Sonelgaz will have access to many European countries”.

In this regard, he indicated that “the Sonelgaz Group has achieved self-sufficiency in the production of electrical energy, exceeding the average national consumption”. By also specifying that electricity export and domestic demand satisfaction operations “have not been affected, despite the historic peak (electricity consumption) recorded during the summer of 2022, with 16,822 megawatts, given that the production of electricity by Sonelgaz exceeds 25,000 megawatts”.

Regarding advanced equipment, Kkhalil Hodna said that Sonelgaz manufactures and produces turbine blade components and kits for European countries, adding that these blades require advanced technology.

READ ALSO: Energy: Algeria becomes the 1st exporter of gas (LNG) in Africa

To this end, he recalled the export operation to Middle Eastern countries of steam turbines from the company General Electric Algeria Turbines (GEAT), a Sonelgaz subsidiary, as well as the export operation of turbine blades gas and steam engines of the Algerian Company of Electric and Gas Industries (Maintenance and spare parts manufacturing unit) from M’sila to the Netherlands, indicating that a third export operation is planned.

Sonelgaz invests in the field of renewable energies

With regard to training, Sonelgaz exports its expertise in the fields of electricity and gas, he indicated, adding that the group provided training in its schools spread across the country for the benefit of workers. from 11 African countries.

On the other hand, he recalled that the public group has invested in the field of renewable energies through the launch of a national and international call for tenders for the construction of 15 photovoltaic solar energy stations spread over 11 wilayas with a overall capacity of 2000 megawatts.

READ ALSO: Renewable energies: Algeria moves up a gear

To conclude, the same speaker indicated that “Sonelgaz is becoming a leader in the production, distribution, transport, manufacture of electrical and gas equipment and components, but also in the export of Algerian expertise in the fields of electricity and gas”.