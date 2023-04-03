Sport: Samuel Ollivier’s Paris Marathon

The columnist Samuel Ollivier took part in the Paris Marathon on Sunday March 2.

The Paris marathon took place on Sunday April 2. The sports columnist of the “8 Hours”, Samuel Ollivier, was one of them. “I trained perfectly from A to Z, I had a small injury at one point that stopped me for 10 days, but that’s fine, I’m 100%. My objective, frankly, is to finish. If I am around 4h-4h15, I will consider that I have done a good marathon”says Samuel Ollivier.

“It seems so far away, the arrival”

The go was given, departing from the Champs-Élysées, crossing Paris to reach the Place de la Bastille then the Bois de Vincennes. “There it is hot, 17e mile it starts to sting for the first time with this climb. It seems so far away, the arrival”, says Samuel Ollivier from the Bois de Vincennes. The rest of the course then takes place along the banks of the Seine, with a detour through the Bois de Boulogne and a finish line close to the Arc de Triomphe de l’Étoile, crossed brilliantly by Samuel Ollivier.