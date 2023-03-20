Star Wars: Incredible – was this epic scene hand drawn?

as on February 10, 1978 “Star Wars” started in German cinemas with a delay of almost a year, changed the Science fiction fantasy film pop culture sustainable. Props, costumes and sets featured never-before-seen designs. The white armor of the stormtroopers, the whirring and flickering of the lightsabers or the majestic folding wings of the X-wings caused open mouths. And last but not least, the spectacular special effects were a revolution. Nowadays are computer generated special effects common practice. Hardly any film or series can do without backdrops, extras and backgrounds rendered on the computer. However, the visual quality of the CGI is often questionable.

Star Wars: Practical Effects often look more realistic

So worried Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania despite a budget of millions with particularly lousy special effects caused a stir. At best, optical illusions created on the computer create a perfect illusion that conventional means would not have been possible.





Amazingly, decades old work practical special effects sometimes even more realistic today than some contemporary CGI. serve as an example the falls the capital of Naboo in Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. They were simulated with real salt and filmed in miniature. Unlike many computer generated ones special effects of the film, they still look deceptively real today.

Going even further back in Star Wars history, you get to the point where it just wasn’t possible to use computers to fool audiences. So you had to be inventive and skilled with your hands. The iconic scene from Return of the Jedi (1983), for example, when the Emperor and his red-robed honor guard arrive on the second Death Star, was largely by hand painted.

In the long shot you can see countless stormtroopers standing to attention paying their respects to the incoming Darth Sidious. They were sent to the scene Matte painting added. These are hand-painted parts of the scenery. The illusion in Star Wars: Episode 6 looks so real that the clone troopers from Episode 2 look like it NPCs from the PS3 era look.

Also popular with PC games readers With coupon only 44.81 euros: Star Wars Tie-Bomber as a Lego set – and other discounts As an Easter present? Thanks to Coupon you can buy the Tie-Bomber at Amazon at the best price. Other “Lego Star Wars” sets are also cheaper Star Wars: Will the “Sith” series about one love story? A new Star Wars series with stars from Matrix, Squid Game and Marvel as well as with a focus on the Sith – what could possibly go wrong?

Even if you consciously pay attention to it, you cannot tell with the naked eye that the stormtroopers are about painting acts. In old sci-fi films like Star Wars it is revealed that competently made practical special effects in many cases still look better than soullessly cobbled together CGI.