Costco: reveal what colors and numbers of their prices mean

Just as Costco has symbols and numbers for its in-store prices, Zara also has symbols on the clothes it sells.

Costco It is one of the leading price club store chains in the market and the store stands out because it has been made from unbeatable resources, such as those that have to do with innovation and details in their prices such as the colors and numbers that they display.

colored prices

The Lord of Costco (@elsenordecostco, TikTok) revealed the meaning of the colors that have the prices of the products of the famous chain of stores of price clubs.

Within a video published by the famous tiktoker who has specialized in content about that store, he explains that the prices on product shelves when they are green correspond to organic products. When prices have a plus sign, it means that these are products that will continue to be in the store. Another of the symbols explained is that if the price has an asterisk it means that the product is going to be discontinued.

Other amounts indications are the prices. If it ends in number nine, it is that it is a normal price and does not have a discount, while if the price ends in seven, it explains the tiktokerit is because to Costco “It urges you to liquidate” said inventory.

The video has nearly 700,000 views on TikTok and it has generated all kinds of comments, such as some where it is read that they came to the video without having membership of the Costco and found out all the recommendations, while other users comments that the celery of Mr. Lucky They are very good value for money.

Talking about a store and the symbols on its price tags has led to the discovery of mysterious symbols like the ones Zara includes on its clothing labels. We saw this when Devil Wears Zara (@carmeron, Instagram) showed the meaning of the symbols like:

‘triangle’: ‘Trafaluc’

‘Circle’: ‘Woman’

‘Square’: ‘Basic’

“Does Amancio send us encrypted messages? The other day I was talking with a friend about the “urban legend” that @zara labels come with an inverted square, circle or triangle depending on how the garment in question is sized, “explained the user when showing the meaning of the symbols .

This situation reminds us of a very important point and that is that in both cases the stores have made their own symbols, to be able to manage their inventories and thus be able to take charge of their businesses.

Nowadays, activities have invariably been established, which remind us of the power of innovation, which translates into activities that are permanently rethinking the traditional, especially now that the point of sale has a consumer who makes more foot traffic supported by networks. social networks and digital recommendations to make a purchase decision, based on recommendations of what certain items on the shelf mean Costco or in Zara clothes.

