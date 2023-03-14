Steam: New sale with lots of deals live – shortly before the big spring sale

On Steam is the new midweek sale live went. Over the coming days, individual PC games will therefore be available more cheaply than usual. One of the highlights is one Daedalic publisher promotion. The deals include games like Barotrauma (EUR 26.24), Potion Tycoon (EUR 17.99), Life of Delta (EUR 17.99), Inkulinati (EUR 18.74) and Children of Silentown (EUR 14.99). For a limited time, you can try the cooperative racing game Fling to the Finish for free. Games like Unrailed (6.79 euros) and Shadow Tactics (3.99 euros) are also among the offers.

A publisher action is also waiting in the Steam Sale funcom on you. In the 30th anniversary sale you will discover games like Metal Hellsinger (19.79 euros), Dune: Spice Wars (23.99 euros), Conan Exiles (11.99 euros) and many more. Also available in the deal is the first-person shooter deathloop, which you can currently bag for 19.79 euros. The deluxe edition is available on sale for 26.39 euros. There is also a discount on Plateup: you can currently buy the Steam key in the sale for 10.49 euros.

Live is also a Deal to Battlefield 2042. The first-person shooter is currently available on Steam for EUR 17.99 – a price reduction of 70 percent. The first-person shooter can be tested free of charge over the next few days. The Steam Sale midweek is rounded off by the Very Positive Indie Gems bundle with games like Hover, Splasher, Epistory and many more for 94.68 euros. If you wish, you can also purchase the games included in the package individually. Many more deals will go online on March 16th, then the big one will start Spring Sale on Steam – probably with thousands of offers.