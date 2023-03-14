Diablo 4 on Xbox Game Pass? There are currently “no plans” for it

There are currently “no plans” to bring Diablo 4 to Xbox Game Pass.

This was confirmed by Rod Fergusson, general manager of the Diablo franchise at Blizzard, on Twitter.

Not an issue at the moment

“It’s great to see the excitement for the Diablo 4 beta,” he wrote in a post.

“We’ve received some questions about (Diablo 4) in Game Pass and I want to let you know that we don’t have any plans for that.”

Of course, given Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, that’s a possible topic. But the takeover is not yet complete.

Should Activision Blizzard become part of Microsoft in the future, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to see games like Diablo 4 in Xbox Game Pass. Until then, however, this cannot be taken for granted.

According to the current status, you will have to do without Diablo 4 in the Xbox Game Pass, but that can change quickly depending on the outcome of the takeover project.



For the next two weekends you can play Diablo 4 in the beta, which is available on all platforms on which the game is released.

Diablo 4 will be released again on June 6, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.