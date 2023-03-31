Stelatto: “I feel empowered, wanting to continue working for my beloved city” | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 31, 2023 | 6:15 p.m.

The Concord Renewal Front carries out the presentation of the candidates for the elections next Sunday, May 7, at the Convention Center of the city of Posadas.

Under the slogan “Que continua Linda”, Leonardo Lalo Stelatto, will seek a second term as head of the Municipality of Posadas.

“You feel a special flavor,” he said the community chief in dialogue with The territory. He encouraged “That the citizen values ​​what one is doing or not, that they have the possibility of judging if what we are doing is useful for the entire community of Posadas.”

“We have to keep dreaming for our Posadas, many solutions are still pending,” he said.

Finally, he emphasized: “I feel empowered, wanting to continue working for my beloved city.”

Stellatto deployed his technical knowledge in these almost four years of work to provide the provincial capital with a new administrative, building and road infrastructure that led him to be one of the mayors best considered by his fellow citizens, according to the monthly ranking prepared by the consultant CB Consultants.