Strange behavior in court of man accused of trying to kidnap Cuban boy in Miami Beach

This Sunday, Nicolas Sternaman, the man accused of trying to kidnap a four-year-old boy last Thursday at a CVS in Miami Beach, appeared in court, while the little boy – of Cuban origin – left the establishment with his parents in broad daylight.

His first court appearance was expected to be held on Friday, but both that day and Saturday he refused to appear before the judge. During the hearing finally held on February 11, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lourdes Simon , prohibited the accused from having any type of contact with the child’s parents, and When he asked him twice: “Do you understand, sir? Nicolas Sternaman remained silent.

Sternaman was charged with kidnapping a child under the age of 13 and was immediately denied bail.

During the hearing, the state determined they need to review whether what was captured on surveillance video was an attempted kidnapping.

At the conclusion of the appearance, the magistrate warned Sternaman that if there is any violation of the restraining order, he will face additional charges.

The minor’s family had arrived from Cuba on humanitarian parole just two weeks ago and were staying at a friend’s house in Miami Beach at the time of the disturbing incident.

They have not wanted to appear before the media because they say they are very scared and worried.

It was on February 8 around 11:55 am at the CVS pharmacy located on the corner of Collins Avenue and 74 Street, in the North Beach area, that an establishment camera recorded how the mother was leaving the pharmacy and behind her , her son and her husband a short distance away.

The family met Nicolas Metternich Sternaman, 26, at the entrance, who unexpectedly turned and grabbed the child by the neck.

The man picked up the child and turned towards the door to flee, but the father lunged at him and grabbed him until he released the child, who fell to the ground. The mother managed to retrieve the child and get away from her to protect him.

It was the father himself and a witness who chased the man down Collins Avenue until two police officers caught him on Harding Avenue, near 71st Street. He now faces felony charges of aggravated child abuse and battery.

The boy suffered bruises on his back and face following the incident.

The arrest report, to which he had access Local 10details that Sternaman resides in a condominium in South Beach.

He has a record of petty theft committed on January 3, for which he was released on $150 bail.

The Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) issued a statement in which it congratulated his parents for their attitude.

“Due to the prompt and courageous response of the child’s father and nearby MBPD officers, the subject was taken into custody shortly thereafter without any further incident. The investigation is ongoing,” they said on Twitter.