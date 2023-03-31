Stranger Things quiz: are you unbeatable on the Upside Down series? Prove it !

Its main and secondary characters, its plots, its twists… You think you know everything about Stranger Things, including all the mysteries of the Upside Down? Test your knowledge with this quiz on the Netflix series, reserved for those who dare to set foot in the world of Vecna…
If the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is not yet filming – and will therefore not be broadcast before the year 2024 – fans of the universe of the series – which brilliantly mixes the 80s, supernatural monsters and hyper resourceful teenagers – can now already rejoice in the adventures that the Duffer brothers – and the entourage of the series – concoct for them. On the one hand, a fiction that would reveal the origins of the Upside Down in a prequel taking an original form to say the least. On the other hand, an event which is already causing a sensation among London, New York and Toronto fans and which can now dazzle – or not – Parisian and French fans. Stranger Things : The Experience opened its doors on March 10 at Porte de la Villette – and we give you our opinion. Warning, the rest of this article contains spoilers if you have not yet seen season 4 of Stranger Things.
A season 5 that promises to be explosive
After revealing to viewers the origins of the Upside Down and the experiments of Doctor Brenner – both of which are intimately linked -, the second part of season 4 of Stranger Things ends with Vecna getting away – or at least what’s left of it after Steve, Nancy and their friends beat him up as badly as possible. We thus learn that Vecna is, originally, only Henry Creel, a little boy – not quite – like the others who moved, a few years earlier, with his parents and his sister in a house of Hawkins. But as he evolved strangely, Henry blamed himself for the deaths of his mother and sister and his father found himself imprisoned for his misdeeds. Taken in by Dr. Brenner – whom Eleven will call “Daddy” -, Henry very quickly became Number 001 and underwent scientific experiments trying to develop his powers, then replicate them in other children.
While waiting to learn more about the adventures of Mike, Eleven, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max and all their friends, and to know the fate that the community has in store for what remains of Vecna, enjoy our quiz exclusively focused on the Upside Down – or the Upside Down for those who watch the series in its original version. You think you know everything about this scary universe in which no one would like to be stuck after what Will went through there? So test your knowledge by clicking on the quiz below and don’t hesitate to share your score… If you dare.
