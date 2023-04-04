Sylvie Meis in the little black dress annoys fans on Instagram

As is well known, the little black dress always works – but for Sylvie Meis (44), the classic makes for a lot of conversation …

Usually presenter Sylvie Meis always perfectly styled for the occasion. The make-up always fresh, the hair correct and the outfit is an absolute eye-catcher.

At the weekend, Sylvie was “ready for a fun evening”, slipping into a seductive mini corset dress and presenting herself to her more than 1.4 million followers.

Sylvie’s followers are badass

If parts of their fanbase are to be believed, it has the newly separated Dutchwoman missed this time in the choice of clothes. While TV colleague Nazan Eckes (46) wrote the post with the words: “Okay! Announcement!!!!” commented, many of Sylvie’s followers have a different opinion.

“If all life consists of being beautiful”, “Looking for a new billionaire?”, or even meaner: “Great figure, everything is fine, but the face is becoming more and more mask-like. I’m curious how it will look like in a few years “comment some of their followers.

Sylvie was traveling with brother Daniel

Sylvie was out and about in Hamburg with her brother Daniel that evening, ready to celebrate life. Just a few hours after the photo, the 44-year-old followed up with a video snippet.

Sylvie’s Instagram followers are fickle

The strict followers are completely enthusiastic about the recordings. “This body is just awesome”, “You are such a beautiful woman” or “Wow, you look stunning again” is enthused under the post. The compliments are framed by countless flame and heart emojis.

Within a few hours, Sylvie received a lot of love for her great performance and shows her that you can never always please everyone – but fortunately you can please yourself.

App users can access the survey here: Do you also think that Sylvie’s followers are overdoing it here?