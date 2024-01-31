Tarek William Saab at the gate of hell

Tarek William Saab must have calculated – or whoever it was that occurred to him – to choose a topic that would improve his image and that of the Public Ministry, and that in a special way would manage to distract public attention from the forceful primary election process that took place. carried out the Democratic Unitary Platform and which concluded in the participation of more than two million 300 thousand Venezuelans, the majority of whom chose María Corina Machado as the candidate to confront Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections.

While on Monday, October 23, the majority of the country exploded with emotion, the world of the regime, increasingly smaller, although still in control of power, activated new stories that managed to disperse hope and fracture the cohesion achieved. Then, Maduro spread the word about the possible war conflict with Guyana and organized the parody of the consultative referendum. We already know, it failed miserably.

At the same time, something had happened that caught the attention of Prosecutor Tarek: that same month Rolling Stone magazine published the list of the 50 best in the history of rap in Spanish. Canserbero, “Can” to his friends, Tirone José González Orama for the record, was ranked number one by the team of experts who was in charge of the selection. “With deep lyrics, an unmistakable voice and an attitude of solid authenticity, Canserbero needed little time to become one of the emblematic figures of rap in Latin America. His songs tell complex and dark stories, they are thoughtful reflections on life, death, injustice and the streets,” the publication said.

Canserbero had died in the early morning of January 20, 2015 in Maracay, Aragua state. His body fell to the floor of the building where Carlos Daniel Molnar, a musician and close friend of his, lived with his partner Natalia Améstica, who helped him with production arrangements for his presentations. Experts who evaluated the evidence concluded that it was a homicide-suicide. Canserbero, in a psychotic disorder, had murdered his friend, then thrown himself from the balcony of the apartment. He had told Carlos, his victim, before that he was depressed; To make matters worse, in the middle of this emotional process, the electricity had been cut off in the apartment where he lived, a place that Carlos himself had provided him with. So that night he ended up being welcomed into the home of the Molnar-Améstica couple. After all, it wasn’t the first time. Everyone around him made condescending mockery because Natalia and Carlos treated Canserbero with the tenderness of a baby.

Family members, co-workers and friends remember that Canserbero suffered from the obsession that someone was chasing him to kill him, so much so that he used to move from places where he imagined feeling stalked inside and outside the country.

Everything changed when Canserbero got on stage. From being an introverted and at times sullen character, which was sometimes confused with a certain aggressiveness, he became candid and seductive of the masses.

When he died, Canserbero was in a great professional moment, positioned as an urban artist who had begun to expand into other territories in Latin America.

Among his fans was the prosecutor Tarek William Saab. He showed his regret for Canserbero’s death from the first day, privately and publicly when he held the position of Ombudsman. Then, as a Prosecutor in 2017, he registered his interest again through social networks.

Now, Tarek William Saab has become the protagonist of a bloody and dark script full of illegality and injustice, expressed in the twist of the Canserbero case and which strangely coincides with the lyrics of a song written by rapper Saimon MC in 2021, which narrates what today supports the modus operandi that accuses people of authorship and complicity in the murder of the musician.

Eager to shake the hearts of the masses, Prosecutor Tarek, a few days after the publication of Rolling Stone, began to advance a narrative that alters facts and erases forensic evidence, scientific reports, witness records, everything. He has personally directed the shots, repeated 15 times over and over again, of the defendants pleading guilty in front of the cameras. Furthermore, until this Wednesday, the accused had not been allowed to appoint their lawyers or read the file and, most seriously, some denounce torture to force them to confess their guilt.

Canserbero’s fans have celebrated the arrests, but the truth is, who can talk to a fan?

Tarek, who has fought so hard to be a trend on social networks, has achieved a case that he is not willing to let go of, regardless of whether it condemns a good and pristine anatomopathologist to decades in prison, a woman who still breastfeeds her baby, or a man who took it upon himself to raise only one special son, just to name three.

And he does it like a goalkeeper at the gate of hell.