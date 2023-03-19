Taylor Swift tour starts with a three-hour show!

Mexico City.- After months of ticketing quandaries and new song releases, Taylor Swift’s long-awaited Eras Tour officially kicked off in Glendale, Arizona.

Swift, 33, wowed her audience with a massive 44-song set list that spanned her entire career, as the show ran for 3 hours and 13 minutes.

The tracklist itself featured a little bit of everything, from debut-era favorite “Tim McGraw” to her latest No. 1 hit “Anti Hero,” as Swift ran through selections from all her studio LPs, from Taylor Swift to Midnights.

During the night, which was opened by Paramore, Swift also took a few moments to explain her artistic twists. Before performing “Betty” from Folklore, she opened up about her decision to create characters for the Grammy-winning album.

“Kind of a running theme in my music is that I love to explain to men how to apologize,” Swift said.

“I just love it. It’s kind of my thing. I love telling you, step by step, that’s how simple it is to fix things. If you just follow these simple steps that I’m laying out for you in a three minute song… I love the idea about men apologizing. And basically, this is a song about a teenager named James who was trying to apologize to the love of his life, and her name is Betty.”

Swift también unterpretó “Mirrorball”, “Invisible String”, “Last Great American Dynasty”, “August”, “Illicit Affairs”, “My Tears Ricochet”. y “Cárdigan”.

He opened the show with six songs from Lover, before performing three songs from Fearless, five cuts from Evermore, four favorites from Reputation, “Enchanted” from Speak Now.