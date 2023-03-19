What is the real job of Mr. Barriga in “El Chavo del 8”?

More than half a century ago, this children’s series that has marked several generations in Mexico and Latin America premiered, but there are still unknown or little-known data about its illustrious characters. One of them is “Señor Barriga”, the gentleman who was mistreated by “El Chavo del 8” whenever he reached victory. He then knows what his job and profession was.

The role played by the actor Édgar Vivar is widely known by all. He was the owner of the neighborhood where almost all the characters in the series lived and whenever he went there it was to collect the rent.

However, we are referring to the professional career he had and exercised, an aspect that was never seen during the program.

THE ROLE OF “EL SEÑOR BARRIGA” IN “EL CHAVO DEL 8″

What could be seen in the program was that Don Barriga was the father of a family and had a son, who was his spitting image: “Ñoño”, who was also played by Édgar Vivar.

In some of the chapters it was known that his full name was Zenón Barriga y Pesado, in addition to the fact that his wife, Ñoño’s mother, was a businesswoman who continually traveled to Spain.

In the same way, Don Barriga pointed out on more than one occasion that as a child he was of humble condition, from what he knows

However, there were no references to what his profession was or what he worked in… at least within “El Chavo del 8″.

Ñoño next to his father, Mr. Barriga, who does not tolerate ridicule against his son in “El Chavo del 8” (Photo: Televisa)

WHAT WAS THE PROFESSION AND WORK OUTSIDE OF THE DECISION OF THE “CHAVO DEL 8″ OF SEÑOR BARRIGA?

In the program “Chespirito”, Mr. Barriga has some appearances and in one of the sketches of “Los Chifladitos”, the character goes out to collect the rent from “Chaparrón Bonaparte” (Roberto Gómez Bolaños) and “Lucas Tañeda” (Rubén Aguirre ).

In the episode premiered in 1981 and titled “House Runs”, it is seen how Chaparrón Bonaparte and Lucas Tañeda cannot pay the 72 months of rent they owe and it is Mr. Barriga who evicts them.

While some porters remove the debtors’ furniture, Chaparrón talks to Mr. Barriga and in their conversation, the landlord reveals that he is a lawyer by profession.

As all the programs of “Chespirito” are connected to each other, the fact that in “Los Chifladitos” he reveals what he does besides collecting rent, also applies to his character in “El Chavo del 8”.