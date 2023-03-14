Teams: Microsoft is now bringing the new video filters to all users



Microsoft has now released the filters for video conferences in teams, which have been previewed for some time, as the final version. These should now gradually become available to the users of the communication platform.





So far, Teams already offered the possibility to provide the current webcam recording with different backgrounds or general quality improvements with the support of AI-supported algorithms. The new filters go one step further and offer more options to spice up the streamed images in real time.







In this way, users can improve the display of the video image with additional filter options. In addition, animated frames and bands can be inserted into the image. The new filters are not firmly integrated into the Teams app, but are provided via a separate application called “Custom Filters”, which is part of the standard installation scope. The Microsoft developers chose this form of integration for two reasons:

Externally docked

In this way, administrators in company networks can make better decisions about the availability of the function and, if in doubt, simply uninstall the additional app. Much more important, however: Microsoft does not want to limit itself to the range of filters and frames it has developed itself, but also want to give third parties the opportunity to link to the Custom Filters app with their own developments in the future.

For most Teams users, the new filters should be available after installing the next update. They can then be activated before joining a video conference or during ongoing communication via the video settings. Only for subscribers in the Education plan, the filters are not part of Teams by default.

