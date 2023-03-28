Tesla Cybertruck spotted on a California road without its huge windshield wiper

A few months before the start of mass production, Tesla Cybertrucks regularly hit the roads. Spotted on a Californian road near the manufacturer’s headquarters, a prototype is however orphaned by its enormous single wiper.

© greggertruck

In July 2022, Elon Musk promised that the Tesla Cybertruck would be on the road the following summer. But between the billionaire’s announcements and the real calendar, technophiles now know that there is a world. After multiple postponements, mass production of the electric pickup should finally start this summer. In the meantime, we can already spot prototypes roaming the American roads to test the performance of the beast.

After admiring an even more polished new prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck last month, new photos have leaked to the Cybertruck Owners Club forum. These show what appears to be the beta prototype of the vehicle. Astonishing detail, however, it lacks its huge and unique windshield wiper, a characteristic element of the futuristic pickup that has already fueled many debates since its revelation.

Tesla Cybertruck: a prototype spotted on the road, production is fast approaching

Some observers believe it won’t measure up, failing to properly clean the entire Tesla Cybertruck’s bumper. In 2021, Elon Musk pointed out that the configuration we had seen many times would be different from the final production version. According to him, “a deployable wiper that stows in the front trunk would be ideal, but complex.”

Difficult to implement, such a configuration is unlikely to be adopted in the final product. In 2019, Tesla had filed a patent for a system using one or two wiper arms that could slide left or right to cover the entire surface of the windshield. However, none of the Cybertruck prototypes spotted so far had such a system.

The Gigafactory located in Fremont would in any case be ready to produce the Tesla Cybertruck. The factory received the components for a 9,000-tonne press that will build the car’s stainless steel chassis.