More than ten years after the release of the third title, Blizzard will release a sequel to its hellish saga. Diablo IV will arrive with the intention of recovering the golden age of the action RPG series, having all the already known remarkable elements and also new features to make the experience better.

With Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto, as the main villain of the adventure, the game will once again put players on a journey to face different dangers while protecting the Sanctuary. Check out everything you need to know about Diablo IV!

Plot

Set in Sanctuary, land that is already home to franchise players, Diablo IV will show the incredible power of Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto, who is the Lord of Hatred and one of the main demons in the lore of the saga.

With a blood ritual invoking the demon, the Sanctuary is plunged into an enormous darkness, with evil creatures emerging as threats. With Lilith being worshiped by fanatics conquered by her power, the world descends into insanity as your character must embark on a journey to fight evil.

Open world without loading

While exploring the different regions of Diablo IV’s open world, players will have complete freedom to move around the map, without any loading screens popping up along the way. It will be possible to explore the five kingdoms without going through loading screens, while the game presents varied scenarios with biomes, creatures and its own elements.

mounts

One of the main novelties of Diablo V is the mount system, which appears for the first time in the history of the RPG franchise. Players will be able to fully customize their mounts, while the game will also show differences between each class regarding the new system. With mounts it will be much easier to move quickly around the map, exploring long distances more easily.

What classes will be available in Diablo IV?



Diablo IV will allow players to choose between 5 classes to face the adventure through the lands of Sanctuary. Each class will have its own abilities, attacks, mechanics, and more. Check the list below.

Barbarian

Dry

Druid

Renegade

Necromancer

In this link you can check out a complete guide that we have prepared to detail the differences between each of the classes that will be available in the game.

Diablo IV platforms and release date

Diablo IV will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC on June 6, 2023. Those who guarantee the Deluxe edition of the game will be able to embark on the adventure in advance, starting on June 2.

Price and where to buy the game from Blizzard

On PlayStation the game can be purchased for R$ 349.90, while on Xbox the title is going for R$ 340.90. On PC, through Battle.Net, players can guarantee Diablo IV for R$ 349.90. On all platforms, the game also has special editions that have a higher value and offer bonuses.

Minimum requirements to play Diablo IV

Operational system: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K ou AMD FX-8100

Intel Core i5-2500K ou AMD FX-8100 RAM memory: 8 GB

8 GB Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 ou AMD Radeon R9 280

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 ou AMD Radeon R9 280 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Free storage space: SSD with 90 GB available space

SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: broadband connection

Recommended requirements for playing Diablo IV