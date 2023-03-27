Test – Ten Dates – Love at the corner of a table

Ten Dates is a game where the goal is to find love through speed dating. With the possibility of embodying a man or a woman, the game offers scenes filmed with real actors, but is it worth it?

The FMV of love

You can play a man or a woman

The title is presented as a mini film where you just have to watch all the scenes shot by actors, and where the player has the sole control of the choices to be made at certain times of the adventure.

It should be noted that the acting of the actors is rather convincing, and that certain sequences are even quite funny. Nevertheless, given the context of speed dating, we turn very quickly in circles in terms of variety of settings, insofar as the majority of the game takes place in a small bar.

From a technical point of view, we noticed problems with the cutting of certain scenes, which are relatively brutal instead of being fluid after a choice, being able at certain times to completely break the immersion of the moment. We also had a few rare sound issues, the sound quality being sometimes uneven from one recording to another.

Many choices

When the adventure begins, we have the option of playing Ryan or Misha. So there is the opportunity to see how speed dating goes from the perspective of both genders.

Then, you will have to personalize the chosen character somewhat by indicating what type of professional career he has, what type of photo to select to put himself forward, his hobbies… All these choices can be important during the different meetings, because they can facilitate or complicate the hard task of flirting.

You have to choose well to succeed

Then comes the fateful moment, the meeting with the other. And there, our decisions will have an importance. To click randomly is to take the risk that speed dating fails. If there is a match, you will then have to choose the people with whom you want to go further, within a limit of three. And even this session can be important because it is possible, as nowadays, to “like” the photos of your potential crush. And the end goal is of course to manage to conclude with only one of the flirtations.

However, do not expect completely absurd scenes as in the Super Seducer series, here the game remains fairly square in its approach.

Small flat, the game is not translated into French and involving contexts that can be difficult to understand, it is recommended to have a correct level of English before starting.

Failure is not the end

Finally, it is interesting to note that the title saves the progress of the different relationships, and allows us to take stock of those that have failed. So it’s easy to know who you should be more careful with next time.

And fortunately this function exists, it is quite possible to skip scenes already seen to go faster in the next games, otherwise it would take forever.

In the end, it will take a few hours at most to see the end of it.

Test conducted on Xbox One.