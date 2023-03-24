The Argentine National Team thrashed River by 4 to 1

After the victory against Panama by 2-0 in the Monumental that followed with the emotional celebrations for the consecration in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Argentine National Team won this friday River Plate by 4 to 1 in an informal match.

While the possibility of holding an official friendly was initially discussed, the meeting between the Argentine national team and River turned out to be an informal rehearsal that consisted of two 30-minute periods, behind closed doors and without television.

With a 4-1 final, Ángel Correa stood out with a brace, while Paulo Dybala and Nicolas González scored the remaining two. For the “Millionaire”, Matias Suárez scored the discount.

Regarding the formations, Matías Demichelis parried Ezequiel Centurion in the starting eleven; Milton Helmet, Leandro Gonzalez, Jonathan Maidana, Enzo Diaz; Enzo Perez, Rodriguez; Jose Paradela, Ignatius Fernandez, Ezequiel Ship; and Lucas Beltran. On the Argentina side, Lionel Scaloni’s team started with Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Germain Pezzella, John Foyth, Lysandro Martinez; Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palaces; Nicolas Gonzalez, Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala.

Likewise, Giovani Lo Celso entered to add minutes, and separated from the squad, Lionel Messi performed regenerative exercises after playing the entire game against Panama.

The match played on the premises of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) served for Scaloni to give continuity to the players who did not enter the Monumental. For his part, Demichelis tried out the team for the friendly against Universidad de Chile at the Padre Martearena stadium in Salta.