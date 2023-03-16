“the autumn timeless” in action for the hospice at the lake

“Help for others” is not only the name of the association – it also describes the purpose of the association.

A group of busy women from Sulz and the surrounding area makes it possible to support various social projects through their commitment: As the most recent example, Margit Fleisch and Brigitte Mathis were able to hand over a donation check for 5,000 euros to Karl Bitschnau, head of Hospice Vorarlberg, on their behalf.

But first things first: The shop at Müsinnenstraße 37 in Sulz is a true treasure trove for people who like something special: A large number of exquisite antiques – from porcelain to glass, silver and pictures to jewelery are waiting for their new owners. The hard-working hands behind the counter are Margit Fleisch, Brigitte Mathis, Rosa Hausteiner, Carin Summer, Elke Herburger, Angelika Konzett and Brigitte Partel. Together they run this non-profit company under “die herbstzeitlose”.

“Behind this is the association ‘Help for Others'”, describe Margit Fleisch and Brigitte Mathis. “Our business has existed in this form for over six years and our hobby enables us to support a wide variety of social projects at the same time.” In total, more than 50,000 euros have already been donated. “Our customers know that they are also supporting our social cause with their purchase,” explains Brigitte Mathis.

Hospice by the Lake: One Last Home

With the donation of 5,000 euros to the hospice on the lake in Bregenzer Mehrerau, a wide variety of additional therapy offers and purchases for the patients can be financed. “It is our concern to create an atmosphere of well-being in the hospice by the lake, both for our guests, as we call the patients, and for their relatives. We are very grateful for donations”, the head of the hospice of Caritas Vorarlberg, Karl Bitschnau, used the opportunity to say thank you. Last year, the Hospiz am See was a last home for 130 people. The youngest guest was 34, the oldest 102 years old.

By the way: The shop “die herbstzeitlosen” is open from Tuesday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.