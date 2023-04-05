The book and sea literature festival in Karlskrona is canceled – the association closes down

During a meeting on Tuesday evening, the board decided that there will be no literature festival this year. The reason for the decision is that a festival is a big task for non-profit forces and that too few active members have the time required to put it together.

– It is with great sadness in our hearts that we are forced to make this decision, says the chairman Matilda Norén in a press release.

Inspection shows several shortcomings

SVT Nyheter Blekinge has previously examined the association and was able to point out several shortcomings. Among other things, it is about how the culture and experience manager in Karlskrona for several years granted tax money to Bok och hav where his own wife was driving and paid.

According to a press release that was sent out on Wednesday, it is due to an excessive workload on too few people that is now the reason for shutting down both the festival and the association.

– It is such a big task to continue the festival and develop it, that it requires either a large group of volunteers and/or a paid project manager, says Matilda Norén.

Bok og hav started in 2017.