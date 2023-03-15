The court that sentenced Cristina gives temporary outlets to a repressor of the Dictatorship

There are no coincidences, the saying goes. And in this case maybe apply. The court that sentenced Cristina Kirchner for the Road Cause granted “transitory therapeutic” leave to the repressor Martín Eduardo Sánchez Zinny,

The genocidal is convicted of the crimes of “aggravated homicide, kidnapping and torture” during the last Dictatorship. He was the author of the kidnapping and disappearance of the mother of journalists Bárbara and Camilo García.

According to what the specialized journalist Néstor Espósito told in a note for Tiempo Argentino, the convicted person has enjoyed this benefit since September of last year, by authorization of judges Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu and Jorge Gorini.

They are the same judges who controversially condemned Cristina Kirchner to prevent her from being a candidate and dirty her image in a year of electoral campaign.