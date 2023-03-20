The “Day without meat” seeks to reduce the ecological footprint

Today, the veganism and plant-based eating They are gaining more and more popularity. As people become more aware of the negative effects of meat production on the environment, health, and animal welfare, many are turning to a meat-free lifestyle.

In this context, the “day without meat” is becoming a global movement. Today is the world meatless day, the idea is simple: for one day, people commit to not eating meat, and instead opt for vegetarian or vegan options. On this day, some restaurants, cafeterias, and food companies offer vegetarian or vegan options, and events are organized to raise awareness among the population about the benefits of a meat-free diet.

Since 1985, the World Meat Free Day has been celebrated on March 20, an event that is promoted by farm (Farm Animal Reform Movement). On a meatless day, you can appreciate the multiple benefits of a plant-based diet. First of all, it is a sustainable way of eating. Meat production is one of the main causes of deforestation, loss of biodiversity and the emission of greenhouse gases. A meat-free diet can therefore help reduce the negative impact on the environment.

Additionally, a meat-free diet can have many health benefits. Studies have shown that people who eat a plant-based diet have lower risk of heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

Meatless Day is an excellent opportunity to reflect on our eating habits and explore more sustainable and healthy options. Furthermore, by choosing vegetarian or vegan options, we are making a positive contribution to environmental protection and animal welfare.

global movement

Plant Squad is a movement that is gaining popularity around the world, especially among young people who are concerned about the environment and health. This movement, which promotes consumption of plant-based foodsis gaining traction thanks to growing concerns about meat production and its impact on the environment.

The movement is made up of people of all ages, who believe in the power of plants to improve their health and the environment. These individuals come together to encourage a meatless lifestyle, and promote the consumption of plant-based foods as a more sustainable and healthy alternative.

What is sought is to make the population aware of the benefits of plant-based eating and to offer more accessible and attractive options to those who want to change their lifestyle. This movement has shown that plant-based eating can be just as tasty and nutritious than a meat-based diet, and that can be easily incorporated into daily life.

It is important to note that Plant Squad not only benefits people’s health, but also the environment. Meat production is one of the main causes of deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions, so a meat-free diet can help reduce our negative impact on the environment.

a mexican company

Plant Squad is a Mexican company who is leading the movement towards a more sustainable and healthy diet in Mexico. This innovative company is dedicated to providing delicious and nutritious plant-based food options, with the goal of improving people’s health and reducing the negative impact of meat production on the environment.

The company offers a wide variety of products, from Vegan burgers and hot dogs to more elaborate dishes like burritos and bowls of salads.

Plant Squad has established itself as a leader in the plant-based food market in Mexico. This innovative company has revolutionized the food industry with its delicious and nutritious options, and has managed to position itself as one of the main alternatives for those looking for a healthier and more sustainable diet.

Founded in 2018, Plant Squad has grown exponentially in recent years thanks to its focus on quality ingredients and its commitment to sustainability. The company uses fresh, high-quality ingredients and ensures that they are produced in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

That is why the need arises to have various product options that contribute to this objective, one of them is Plant Squad, a Mexican company of multi-protein foods that returned to the importance of making plant-based products broad beans, beans and peas.

Currently, various generations are becoming more aware of what they consume and it is a reality that this style of eating is being implemented by a greater number of people in our country.

The interest in healthy and plant-based food It is no longer exclusive to vegan people. Consumers not only want the nutritional value of food to be adequate, but also seek the perfect combo between well-being, flavor and reducing the ecological footprint.