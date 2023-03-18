The first half ends with a draw at 0 between MC Torque and Liverpool (U)

The first 45 minutes are over in the Belvedere Stadium stadium. The partial score between MC Torque and Liverpool does not record goals.

A round trip game is expected between two rivals who did not go beyond a tie on the previous date of the current season and who must take advantage of their virtues if they want to get the three points.

Liverpool (U) comes from a 2-2 draw against Defensor Sporting. In the last games of this season, they have won 1, drawn 2 and lost 1, with 8 goals scored and 9 in the rival arc.

The previous match played by MC Torque ended in a 2-2 draw against Peñarol. His recent campaign has recorded mixed results: 1 win, 2 losses and 1 draw. He converted 5 goals to his rivals and they have conceded 8 goals.

The host is in tenth place with 6 points (1 PG – 3 PE – 2 PP), while the visit accumulates 6 points and is in eleventh place in the championship (1 PG – 3 PE – 2 PP).

Jonathan Fuentes was in charge of supervising the order of play during the match.

Liverpool (U) formation today

Jorge Bava was planted with a 4-3-3 lineup with goalkeeper Sebastián Britos; Gastón Martirena, Juan Izquierdo, Gonzalo Pérez and Miguel Ángel Samudio as defenders; Fabricio Diaz, Marcelo Meli and Gonzalo Nápoli as midfielders; and Rodrigo Rivero, Maicol Cabrera and Alan Medina as forwards.

MC Torque training today

For his part, coach Ignacio Ithurralde arranged a 3-4-3 strategy on the field with Gastón Guruceaga defending the goal; Hernán Petryk, Oscar Salomón, Joaquín Pereyra as defenders; Maximiliano Vila, Santiago Costa, Agustín Álvarez Wallace and Franco Nicola in midfield; and with Lucas Rodríguez, Sebastián Guerrero and Tiago Palacios as attackers.

Note and image source: DataFactory