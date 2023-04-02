The girl who fell from a building in the center of La Plata fights for her life and recovers

This Wednesday the city was shocked after the episode in which a woman fell from the third floor of a building in the heart of La Plata became known, after having argued strongly with her partner. This was indicated by police sources to this medium.

Now, it was learned that the health status of the 22-year-old changed and her prognosis is “stable” y “with favorable evolution”as confirmed to 0221.com.ar sources from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health.

At the moment, the victim is admitted to the San Martín Hospital. The doctors reported that “Upon entering the hospital, it was found that he suffered from severe multiple trauma, fractured pelvis, cervical spine, and scapula. Remaining in mechanical respiratory assistance.

WHAT HAPPENED?

According to police sources, everything happened on Tuesday night, in an apartment located in the area of ​​1st and 44th streets. It was neighbors and pedestrians who were passing through the place who alerted 911, after seeing the 22-year-old victim thrown on the ground and with blood all around him. Police sources told 0221.com.ar that before the tremendous episode there are testimonies that refer to a discussion with his partner.

For reasons that are still a matter of investigation, the woman ended up falling into the void and hitting the asphalt. It was a SAME ambulance that urgently transferred her to the San Martín Hospital.