“The influencer”, the new version of the PRONYR TV Temptations series

In life it is difficult not to fall into temptations, especially if it involves emotional or romantic relationships. It is precisely in this that he investigates Temptationsone of the new productions on the platform PRONYR TV.

Each new chapter of this series delves into stories where temptations test the most primitive instincts of human beings.

“The influencer”: A temptation outside the networks

PRONYR TV just launched the third chapter of the series, “The influencer”an episode in which a young woman who dedicates herself to generating content for social networks ends up being a temptation for her mother’s new partner.

Under the pretext of taking advantage of this girl’s skills as an influencer, the stepfather makes her a tempting offer with which he tries to hide his true intentions.

Courtesy / Pronyr TV

The actor Humberto Mirandawhom Cubans will remember for his role as Yosvani in the adventures “The Little Champions,” plays the stepfather who constantly harasses his stepdaughter behind his partner’s back.

Stella Navarrofor her part, plays Kenya, the young influencer whose life outside the networks becomes hell due to the harassment of this man in whom her mother (the actress Dana Hernandez known for her appearance in the telenovela “Asuntos pending”) she trusts blindly.

Courtesy / Pronyr TV

A fictional story that portrays a reality

Behind the fictional story that presents the new chapter of this social drama there is a very clear intention, to glimpse that sexual harassment and gender violence They occur very often within the home.

There are many girls, adolescents and women who are victims of attacks of this type by relatives or people close to their family environment.

Courtesy / Pronyr TV

in every episode Temptations seeks to recreate situations different from everyday life that for many are not foreign; always with the general production of Orlando Fundichely, Tony Salup as chief director, direction of Mauricio Casín and Erick Hernández as writer.

In addition to “La influencer”, they are now available on the PRONYR TV application the episodes “Birthday Gift” and “Escort Service”, with excellent performances such as those of Erdwin Fernández and Armando Tomey.