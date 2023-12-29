The list of the most expensive wines in the world: how much does the most exclusive bottle cost?

To drink the most expensive wine in the world you have to have a good checking accountand perhaps also a point of madness or great fascination for this broth, since it takes more than half a million dollars. And those that are below the most expensive price do not become especially cheaper compared to the first on the list. That 800 euro bottle that Feliciano López recommended seems cheap.

For those who can afford it, here is the top-5 of the most expensive.

Romane Conti 1945

Half a million dollars is what one buyer paid for a bottle of the legendary 1945 vintage of La Romane Conti Burgundy red at a Sothebys auction in New York held in 2018..

In the same session, two bottles of this vintage were sold, which coincide with the end of the Second World War, and the last one before the Burgundy vineyard was replanted in Vosne-Romane. Between the two bottles they exceeded one million dollars: 558,000 for the first one and 496,000 for the second. Both belonged to a personal collection.

Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon 1992

A 1992 Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon was sold for another half a million dollars at another auction, this time for charity.which was celebrated in the year 2000. The price of this Californian red exceeded that of any bottle of a chteaux Bordels, but the charitable nature of the auction possibly played a role.

Chteau Mouton-Rothschild 1945 Jeroboam

By $310,000 is the bottle of the Chteau Mouton-Rothschild 1945 Jeroboam, from the best Bordeaux vintages. But in this case the price has a trick, since The bottle format is not the usual one, but the Jeroboam is three liters. In any case, it is not affordable for everyone.

Cheval Blanc Imperial 1947

A 1947 Cheval Blanc Imperial was sold for a similar price. About $305,000 was paid by its buyer at a 2010 Christie’s auction in Geneva. In this case, also with a trick, since The Imperial format is not the one normally found in supermarket bottles, but is six liters.

Charles Heidsieck Shipwrecked 1907

The best thing about this bottle is its history. It was sold for $275,000 at auction, and the adventure behind it could justify its price. This is a bottle of champagne from a batch ordered in 1916 by the last Tsar of Russia, Nicholas II. The ship that carried it did not reach its destination because it was sunk by the Germans during the First World War, and when they found its remains, this bottle appeared. of the party that had survived the shipwreck.