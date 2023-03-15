The police headquarters reports suspicions of police violence to the Paris court

A report was made to the prosecution on suspicion of police violence at the night deposit of the Paris judicial court, indicated the police headquarters (PP) this Wednesday, March 15, confirming information from the site Streetpress.

“Since Friday, the facts reported by hierarchical report are the subject of an internal administrative investigation”confirmed the PP.

The case would have been discovered during an incident which occurred on February 6, when a policeman, bearing a mark on the forehead, explained that he had been beaten by a person referred to the court but refused to file a complaint.

His hierarchy then consults the CCTV images. “What the cameras show goes beyond the simple ‘incident'”, writes Streetpress, without giving more details on the scene. But “the information goes up the hierarchical chain to the Paris police headquarters, which has control over the filing of the court of justice”adds the site.

“A handful of officials” singled out

Asked by AFP, the Paris prosecutor’s office said it had not been informed of these facts at this stage and was waiting for the report of the PP before probably opening an investigation.

The news site claims that violent behavior against detainees is allegedly “recurring”according to the hearing of an official of the service who would have designated “a handful of civil servants, who arrived at the night depot about a year ago”.

A five-year term under the sign of the brutalization of the maintenance of order

Other officials would often film the monitor screens of CCTV cameras on which these behaviors appear, according to Streetpress. The site produced a video, presented as filmed at the TJ depot, in which a female police officer appeared to strike an individual taken down a hallway.

In January 2022, the Paris public prosecutor’s office dismissed an investigation opened in mid-2020 into mistreatment and racist remarks at the filing of the judicial court of the capital opened after the denunciation of a brigadier-chief.

The testimony of this chief brigadier, Amar Benmohamed, had been revealed by Streetpress. According to him, “more than a thousand defendants were mistreated” between March 2017 and mid-2019 at the depot. But the prosecution had estimated that“no element” did not allow “to establish the phenomenon of abuse that has been denounced”.