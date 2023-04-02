The polling stations have opened – right at the top when Finland goes to the polls

Everything indicates that today’s parliamentary election will be a knife battle between the country’s three largest parties.

The liberal conservative Samlingsparty leads with 19.8 percent, closely followed by the nationalist True Finns with 19.5 percent. And the Social Democrats, led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin, are in third place with 18.7 percent, according to the public service company Yells latest opinion poll.

An increasingly burning question is what a future government formation might look like.

Above all, it is about which party or parties they can imagine sitting in a coalition government with The true Finns – if the party were to become the largest.

4.5 million eligible voters

In Finland, there are around 4.5 million people entitled to vote, of which around 40 percent voted in advance, writes Svenska Yle.

The polling stations are open until 20:00 local time, 19:00 in Sweden. The first election forecasts are expected during the evening.

Tradition of majority governments

The leader of the party that receives the most votes also traditionally becomes prime minister. The country has a tradition of majority governments.

The current government consists of the Social Democrats, the Center, the Green Alliance, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party.